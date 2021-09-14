CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Moving Consumer Goods Market is Going to Boom with Nestle, Parle Agro, Britannia, Marico, Amul

 6 days ago

Historically, population growth and gains in consumer spending have increased. FMCG here plays a vital role in the changing in consumer need and habits are changing. Fast moving consumer goods also known as consumer packaged goods, refers to those products that are sold quickly and consumed on regular basis. The most common things in the list are toilet soaps, detergents, shampoos, toothpaste, shaving products, shoe polish, packaged foodstuff and household accessories. The term even extends to certain electronic goods. These items are meant for daily or frequent consumption.

