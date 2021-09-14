CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moseley, VA

VCU CMH hospital workers awarded scholarships

By A release from VCU CMH
thenewsprogress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwice a year, Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary awards hospital employees with a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education through the Tree of Love - Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship Fund. The Scholarship is funded by community donations made to the “Tree of Love” in memory of, in honor of, or a military salute to a loved one. Recipients must meet certain criteria, like be employed by VCU Health CMH for at least a year, provide a letter of recommendation from their department director, maintain a 3.0 GPA or greater, and write a 100-word essay on how the scholarship would enhance their lives. The degree or certification pursued must enhance the employee’s capabilities in a position at the hospital.

www.thenewsprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

