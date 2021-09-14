CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wireless Audio Devices Market 2021 | Business Scenario along with Key players - Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Incorporated & More

 6 days ago

Increasing requirement for mobility, high expenditure on semiconductors for wireless devices, and advancement in technologies, and introduction of innovative devices drive the market. Wireless audio devices have emerged as an ideal alternative to traditional wired audio devices, owing to their portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility. Increasing penetration of infotainment...

Navigation Satellite Chip Market Future Prospects Analysis 2021-2028 | Qualcomm Incorporated, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Mediatek Inc

Latest research report, titled “Global Navigation Satellite Chip market 2021 and Forecast 2028, This includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over future course of the market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, Navigation Satellite Chip Market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas and more. The study also talks about crucial pockets of the industry such as products or services offered, downstream fields, end using customers, historic data figures regarding revenue and sales, market context and more.
Food Robotics Market Report, Size, Demand, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global food robotics market trends to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Food robots carry out various complex manufacturing processes, including dispensing, packaging, and casing, sorting raw material, feed placement, pick-and-placing products into containers, labeling packages, etc. They help in performing repetitive and tedious production tasks in extreme conditions at high speeds. Food robots also lower production costs, save space and time, improve the cleanliness, efficiency, and safety of the manufacturing processes. As a result, numerous key players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are automating the food production process and utilizing food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high yields and better precision.
Eubiotics Market to Worth USD 10.89 Billion by 2028 | Says Emergen Research

The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.
Laser Processing Market | Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Laser Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global laser processing market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Laser processing refers to a non-contact processing technique that offers the manufacturer high-quality, smooth, and dimensionally accurate cuts. It also enhances the damage resistance of materials and provides composites with no microcracks, making it more popular than conventional processing techniques. Laser processing aids in laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser drilling, micro-processing, etc. It utilizes projected beams that can be fixed, moving, or hybrid, for etching, engraving, material processing, etc. Presently, this technology is extensively used across numerous industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, packaging, architecture, etc., for punching, scribing, cutting, welding, heat treatments, etc.
Orthopedic Biomaterial Market to Hit USD 29.62 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are witnessing high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage/loss.
Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
Water Filters Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2026

The global water filters market is forecast to reach USD 18.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for water filters owing to the extreme increase of waste disposal into rivers and regulations with safe drinking water by different regulatory bodies globally. Many households have started adopting the technology in developed and developing countries because of its affordable pricing.
A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
Cloud Computing in Banking Market May Set New Growth Story | Google, Microsoft Azure, IBM

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Computing in Banking Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Computing in Banking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Antimicrobial Ingredient Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the antimicrobial ingredient market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the antimicrobial ingredient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-8%. In this market, antibacterial agent is the largest segment by product type, whereas skin care is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high regulatory requirements from the government authorities and awareness in people regarding safe use of skin care products.
Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
Zirconium Market Size, Growth, Revenue Analysis, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Zirconium market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Zirconium market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
Fingerprint Sensor Market Report 2021 | Industry Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the fingerprint sensor market size reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during 2021-2026.
Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027

The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
PPM and IT Governance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Oracle, Microsoft, HPE

The latest independent research document on Global PPM and IT Governance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The PPM and IT Governance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of PPM and IT Governance market report advocates analysis of Oracle, Microsoft, HPE, InLoox, EPM Live, SAP, Planisware, Sciforma, Changepoint, Planview, CA Technologies, GenSight, Clarizen, Daptiv & AtTask.
Boehmite Market Revenue Share by Manufacture, Demands, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Boehmite market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Boehmite market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Boehmite market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
Smart Buildings Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | ABB, Advantech, BuildingIQ, BuildingLogix

Any building structure that uses automated process to carry out and control construction operations are known as smart buildings. The smart building operations include ventilation, air conditioning, heating, lighting, security and other systems. Inclusion of smart building technology has dribbled down to many areas of day to day life, one such example being that of smart buildings.
Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
