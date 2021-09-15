Florence honors Sept. 11

Sept. 15, 2021 — The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, was commemorated locally with a memorial moment on Saturday morning. Emergency response vehicles and local first responders gathered at the corners of Bay and Maple streets in Historic Old Town for a ceremony and moment of silence. The event took place prior to the Rods N Rhodies Car Show and included members of Florence Police Department, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue, Western Lane Ambulance District and U.S. Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River.