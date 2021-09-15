CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, OR

Florence honors Sept. 11

By Sep 14, 2021
Thesiuslaw News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 15, 2021 — The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, was commemorated locally with a memorial moment on Saturday morning. Emergency response vehicles and local first responders gathered at the corners of Bay and Maple streets in Historic Old Town for a ceremony and moment of silence. The event took place prior to the Rods N Rhodies Car Show and included members of Florence Police Department, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue, Western Lane Ambulance District and U.S. Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River.

thesiuslawnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, OR
State
Oregon State
Florence, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy