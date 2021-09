The 2021 John Marshall High School Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned Friday during halftime when the Monarchs host Trimble Local High School at Monarch Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The annual Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday in the school’s gymnasium. This year’s theme is “Let the Good Times Roar.” The 2021 JM Homecoming Candidates include, front row, from left: Trixie Calissie, Shelby Koontz, Taylor West, Kylee Allen and Riley McIntyre; and back row, from left: Connor Blatt, Noah Beckett, Gage Hoskins, Nathaniel Doty and Ethan Neely. (Photo Courtesy of The Gaughenbaugh Studio)

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO