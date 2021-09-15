Crossing borders to Florence

Sept. 15, 2021 — For more than 35 years, the International Student Exchange (ISE) program has prioritized growth and development amongst high school students from around the globe. In the current 2021-22 academic year, a total of 92 out of 2,400 students from overseas have been placed in Oregon to live with host families and attend public and private institutions. Of the 92 students, one high school student from Valladolid, Spain, recently arrived in Florence and has found herself a new home with a host family in the Florence community.