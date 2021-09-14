Zalatoris named PGA rookie of the year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Will Zalatoris has been voted PGA Tour rookie of the year, the first player in 20 years to receive the award without being a full PGA Tour member. Zalatoris, who played in college at Wake Forest, played well enough on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 to earn a spot in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, which did not have qualifying and was pushed back to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant it was part of the 2020-21 season.