Wood County, OH

Patriot Day ceremonies solemn events at Penta and Wood County courthouse

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the national tragedy of September 11, 2001, Penta Career Center marked Patriot Day with a ceremony outside the main entrance. This year’s tribute was particularly poignant as it marked two decades after the terrorist attacks against the United States. Reliving a tragic memory is neither pleasant nor easy, but it is necessary for healing and lessons to be learned. Those…

