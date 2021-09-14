Tems Shares New EP "If Orange Was A Place" Ft. Brent Faiyaz
If there's one name that left the summer still blazing hot, it's Tems. The release of her debut EP, For Broken Ears dropped last summer which sparked her buzz before it was cemented with the release of WizKid's Made In Lagos single, "Essence." Throughout the year, the song blew up before earning a remix featuring Justin Bieber and rang out all summer 2021. On top of that, she closed out the summer with an appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy.www.hotnewhiphop.com
