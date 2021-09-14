CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With stimulus factored in, US poverty rate declined in 2020

By Katie Johnston
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe percentage of Americans in poverty fell last year to the lowest level on record as the federal government spent trillions of dollars to cushion the blow of the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. The US Census Bureau said Tuesday that the supplemental poverty rate, which includes several forms...

Motley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
The Independent

US poverty declined last year as government aid offset job losses

The massive relief effort by the US government during the pandemic last year helped offset the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, The New York Times reported. Poverty is defined by the government as less than $13,000 for an individual or $26,000 for a family of four. The Census...
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
wpsu.org

Poverty Declined In 2020, The Result Of Government Aid, Census Bureau Reports

Poverty in the United States fell last year, even amid the impact of the pandemic, due to government aid, including relief payments and unemployment insurance. That's according to new data just released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Supplemental Poverty Measure rate in 2020 was 9.1%, 2.6 percentage points lower...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Worst Economy

The health of a state’s economy depends on perspective. For businesses, the primary considerations may be taxes and the extent to which workforces can organize or demand benefits. For workers, the issues tend more toward wages and insurance. For economists, the measures could be unemployment and state gross domestic product (GDP). While it is hard […]
azpbs.org

Poverty rate climbed in 2020, but pandemic assistance blunted losses

WASHINGTON – The U.S. poverty rate rose from 10.5% to 11.4% last year, reversing years of steady declines, but that increase in poverty was offset by pandemic relief funds and other benefits, according to new Census Bureau data. While the official poverty rate rose, the “supplemental poverty measure” actually declined...
ValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Helped Reduce Poverty In 2020: Census Bureau

Whether or not there is a need for more stimulus checks is a matter of debate, but a recent piece of data suggests that the coronavirus stimulus checks have helped in reducing poverty. A report on Tuesday from the U.S. Census Bureau noted that the poverty rate dropped last year following massive federal aid enacted by the federal government due to the coronavirus pandemic.
pymnts.com

Census 2020: Stimulus Checks Offset Increase in US Poverty

The number of people living in poverty in the U.S. increased in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, but the level was offset by government stimulus aid, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday (Sept 14). The U.S. defines poverty as an annual income of $26,200 for a family of four.
marketplace.org

Government support credited with decline in poverty in 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau released some much-anticipated numbers on Tuesday morning: poverty rates in the year of economic chaos that was 2020. There’s the official poverty rate, which went up slightly to 11.4%. But the bigger story is the supplemental poverty rate, according to those who say the numbers give a more accurate picture. That went down to 9.1%, a big drop from the previous year and the lowest since the census started taking the measurement in 2009.
Houston Chronicle

Stimulus checks lowered poverty rate, despite pandemic unemployment, data shows

Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that federal stimulus payments kept more than 11 million people from falling into poverty despite massive job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which takes into account government assistance programs not included in the official poverty...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Where are the Lowest and Highest Poverty Rates in South Dakota?

Amidst a wave of negative economic news associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is the slightest of a silver lining. Some experts are speculating that despite all of the slowdowns, shutdowns, and disruptions the world has endured since the beginning of 2020, the number of people living below the poverty line in the United States has been cut nearly in half.
