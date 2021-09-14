CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate concurs with House: PFD is set at $1,100; will Dunleavy veto again?

By Suzanne Downing
 6 days ago
After the House Speaker said the work of the House was done, the Senate convened today and passed a $1,100 Permanent Fund dividend with House Bill 3003.

The vote was 12-7, with Senate President Peter Micciche among those voting in favor of the PFD that is one third of the statutory amount.

This year’s dividend will cost the treasury about $730, if it is not vetoed by the governor. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he may veto the dividend again and call the House and Senate back into a fourth special session to try again.

Although much smaller than the amount set by the governor ($2,350), the $1,100 PFD is larger than the $525 PFD passed by the House and Senate in June, an amount that was vetoed by the governor.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

