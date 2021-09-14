CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Disability League holds emergency, disaster awareness online town hall

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Disability League and its partners will host an online Iowa Disability and Emergency/Disaster Awareness town hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, on Zoom. According to organizers, individuals with disabilities are two to four times more likely to die or be injured during a disaster than non-disabled individuals. The disaster-related needs of these Iowans are too often overlooked or ignored.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
ReporterHerald.com

Joe Neguse to hold online town hall Thursday to focus on housing, homelessness

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will hold a town-hall-style discussion of the affordable housing crisis online at noon-4 p.m. Thursday. The event will include two public listening sessions focused on affordable housing and homelessness across Colorado. “We are at an inflection point for affordable housing, and it’s critical that we find...
HOMELESS
WISH-TV

Racial Justice in Redistricting Campaign to hold virtual town hall Wednesday

Proposed maps for Indiana’s 9 congressional districts and 100 state House of Representative districts are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 14. This month, the Indiana Citizen Education Foundation launched a Racial Justice in Redistricting Campaign with the theme, “Racial Justice Requires Fair Maps.”. On Wednesday, September 15 from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kiow.com

State Auditor To Hold Town Hall in Forest City

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in Forest City for a townhall meeting on Wednesday, September 15 from 10:45 – 11:45 am. The townhall will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse Gazebo. Auditor Sand will discuss the role of the Auditor’s Office, recently released investigations and reports, the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
cbs19news

Urging residents to be prepared in case of emergency or disaster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area residents are being urged to take action to be prepared for emergencies and disasters. September is National Preparedness Month, which is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to a release, the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Regional Office of Emergency Management Coordination says residents should create/update...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
985theriver.com

Local NAACP branch to hold town hall event discussing vaccine hesitancy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The NAACP’s Greater Terre Haute branch hosted a virtual town hall event on Monday to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine debate in the community. A panel of medical experts who can discuss vaccination processes and experiences will be available to answer questions about...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs19news

BRHD to hold virtual town hall on latest COVID-19 guidelines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Health District will be hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday. According to a release, this will provide information on the latest COVID-19 school guidelines, case investigations, booster shots, vaccines for children under the age of 12, and testing resources. People can register...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
scotteblog.com

Howard County will hold a Public Safety Town Hall on September 21st

Shared by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on September 7th:. I invite you to join me and Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office – State’s Attorney Rich Gibson, Howard County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Marcus Harris, Howard County Police Department Chief Lisa Myers, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Lou Winston, Howard County Office of Emergency Management Director Mike Hinson, Howard County Detention Center Director Jama Acuff, Howard County Public School System Director of Security, Emergency Preparedness and Response Thomas McNeal, and Howard County Office of Human Rights and Equity Administrator Yolanda Sonnier for a virtual status update and discussion on how we are creating and maintaining a safe and engaged community.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Zoom#Iowans#Development And Outreach#Drma#American#Pro Bono Asl
kxnet.com

NDDoH holds Town Hall to discuss COVID testing, treatment

Since the end of July, positivity rates of the coronavirus have increased in North Dakota by more than six-fold. Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health held a Town Hall to discuss the importance of COVID testing, monoclonal antibody treatment and the use of Ivermectin. The event started with a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis To Hold Tornado Town Hall Meeting For Community Members Seeking Assistance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday for homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the region nearly a week ago. The community is still picking up the pieces. Neighbors came together Sunday in Parole, one of the hardest-hit communities, to clean up heavy debris left behind by the twister. “This is what Annapolis does. We come together to help one another and it is one of the reasons this is a great City,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We are a loving community and when we see a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ithaca.com

Trumansburg mayor to hold Fall Town Hall

Mayor Rordan Hart will be holding a Town Hall-style meeting, open to all area residents, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Trumansburg Fire Hall, 74 W. Main St., Trumansburg. The mayor will be joined by Johanna Anderson, Executive Director of Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS). The meeting...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGLO News

State Auditor Rob Sand to hold town hall meeting in Mason City Wednesday afternoon

MASON CITY — State Auditor Rob Sand is coming to Mason City tomorrow. Sand tells KGLO News that it’s part of his tour of all 99 counties each year. “This is part of my annual 100 county seat tour — Lee County actually has two counties seats, so we make an extra stop. It’s an important part of democracy, making sure that people have a chance to talk to their elected officials. I’m not scared to answer questions from anybody. Some folks sort of set these events up but don’t take questions, or it’s not a public event. We want people to come out and talk about whatever they want to hear about, and I think that’s the heart of what we’re all trying to do here together in a democracy.”
MASON CITY, IA
Portland Tribune

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money. Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
fox42kptm.com

North Omaha holds a town hall meeting and explains redistricting

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Black Votes Matter hosted a town hall meeting in North Omaha on Tuesday. The meeting focused on explaining redistricting to the community and how they can get their voice heard. Leaders from different organizations spoke and explained their position in the community and the...
OMAHA, NE
ncf.edu

Virtual Town Hall – Covid 19

We will have a panel of Senior University Administrators available to take as many questions as possible, moderated by our new VP for Student Affairs, Marjorie Thomas. The meeting will be in webinar format, and we will take questions both before and during this informational session. Please send your anonymous questions in advance. To submit questions, just click this link.
SARASOTA, FL
Daily Freeman

Ulster County Office for the Aging presents program on emergency preparedness at Shawangunk Town Hall

WALLKILL, N.Y. — Emergency preparedness will be the subject of a Lunch and Learn for Seniors program presented by the Ulster County Office for the Aging. The program will take place Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Shawangunk Town Hall, 14 Central Ave. It is free to Ulster County seniors ages 60 and older and includes a free lunch with a reservation, which can be made by calling (845) 340-3456. The deadline to make a reservation is Thursday, Oct. 21. Space is limited.
knsiradio.com

Local Senator to Host Town Hall

(KNSI) — St. Cloud area Senator Aric Putnam is holding a town hall meeting later this week. The town hall will be in the Bremer Community Room at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud Thursday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. The registration website says it is a legislative update.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy