Disability League holds emergency, disaster awareness online town hall
The Iowa Disability League and its partners will host an online Iowa Disability and Emergency/Disaster Awareness town hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, on Zoom. According to organizers, individuals with disabilities are two to four times more likely to die or be injured during a disaster than non-disabled individuals. The disaster-related needs of these Iowans are too often overlooked or ignored.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
