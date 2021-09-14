Disability League holds emergency, disaster awareness online town hall

MASON CITY — State Auditor Rob Sand is coming to Mason City tomorrow. Sand tells KGLO News that it’s part of his tour of all 99 counties each year. “This is part of my annual 100 county seat tour — Lee County actually has two counties seats, so we make an extra stop. It’s an important part of democracy, making sure that people have a chance to talk to their elected officials. I’m not scared to answer questions from anybody. Some folks sort of set these events up but don’t take questions, or it’s not a public event. We want people to come out and talk about whatever they want to hear about, and I think that’s the heart of what we’re all trying to do here together in a democracy.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO