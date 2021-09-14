Creighton University Invests $37M in New 400-Student Dorm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University plans to invest $37 million in a new residence hall for freshmen that will be the institution's first new dormitory since 2006. Most of the 400-student dormitory will be divided into four-person suites that will each have two bedrooms, two living spaces and a shared bathroom. Each floor will also have kitchenettes and there will be a larger kitchen on the second floor, according to the Omaha World-Herald.