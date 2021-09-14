CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amory, MS

Ex-Manager Is Mississippi School District's Interim Leader

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMORY, Miss. (AP) — A former administrator for a school district in Mississippi has been named to lead the district beginning in October. The Amory School Board on Monday approved a resolution that appoints Andy Cantrell as interim district superintendent for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Cantrell will take over for Superintendent Ken Byars, who is leaving the post Sept. 30 to pursue a job in the private sector in educational consulting, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

