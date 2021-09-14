Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Free Discovery Tour DLC Launches Next Month
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Newest Educational DLC Will Be Out on October 19th. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be getting its Viking Age Discovery Tour expansion on October 19th. This DLC is an educational experience for Assassin’s Creed players, allowing them to explore, as well as interact, with the franchise’s Viking Age world. The good news for its fans is that the DLC will be absolutely free for those who already own the game.cogconnected.com
