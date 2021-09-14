CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Prater, Billy

northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Billy Wade Prater, age 79, of Rome passed away Monday September 13, 2021 at a local hospital. Billy was born on July 26, 1942 in Dekalb County AL. To the late William Marion Prater and Alma Lee Cothran Prater. He was a member of Armuchee Church of God. He worked at Fox manufacturing for many years before retiring from Spears Mattress. He was preceded in death by a son Mark Wade Prater and brother Dwight Prater. Survivors include his wife: Norma Hardin Prater; step daughter: Valerie (Charlie) Schopmann; grandchildren: C.T. Caldwell, Alexis Schopmann, Dylan Schopmann, Courtney Boyd, Stephanie Whittemore; 3 great grandchildren; sisters: Shelby Weeks, Betty (Carl) McCullough; sister in law: Ginger Miles. Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday September 16, 2021 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Rev. Barry McCullough and Rev. Charles Izell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Kerry McCullough, Seth McCullough, Matt Rumphol, Trey Stephens, Tony Cantrell, Barry McCullough. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

