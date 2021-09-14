CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Mize, Juanita

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuanita Evelyn Steele Mize of Rome Georgia went to be with her heavenly FATHER peacefully surrounded by family members on September 4, 2021. We rejoice in knowing she is not only with Jesus but with her sweetheart - our daddy and grandfather - James William Mize, her beloved parents, brother and sisters. She was born on March 18th in Trion Georgia to John Olen Steele and Pearle Mae Self Steele. Juanita enjoyed growing up in Tubize/Celanese village and later at her family home on Calhoun Road. She was a member of North Rome United Methodist Church and enjoyed life long friendships with her church family and her Sherwood Forest friends and neighbors. She enjoyed vacations to Saint Augustine Florida with her family and shopping at Christmas for her grandchildren when they were younger she always made Christmas fun and festive. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband - James William Mize, her only brother John (Butch) Steele. Her sisters and their spouses,Katherine (Tom) Centola, Bobbie June ( Buddy) Higgins, Norma Jane (Joe) Hurley, Her grandsons wife - Brandi Cornett Mathis, her sister in law - Margaret Mize (Charles) Summerville. She is survived by her four daughters, Nancy Mize, Alicia Mize, Jennifer Mize (Richard) Johnson,Stephanie "Jamie" Mize Mulkey, And A brother in law - Bill Mize; Grandchildren - Brandi Mathis Aiken, Stacie Mathis ( Jeremy) Bishop, James "Rick" Mathis, Hannahjahn Mulkey, Rebecca Johnson Hicks, Drew and Trey Johnson; Great grand children - Caitlyn, Noah James, Baylee, Ashley, Stella, Ezra, Azriel, Logan and Dakota; Numerous special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to Rome/Floyd County Humane Society - 518 Broad Street, Rome Georgia 30161 or St. Jude Hospital in Memory of JuanitaA private service will be held at a later date. You may post condolences at Daniel's funeral Home web site.

