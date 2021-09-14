CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

SNHU announces summer 2021 President’s List

Cover picture for the articleSouthern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently congratulated some local students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

