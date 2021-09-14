CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida congressional candidate says rival threatened life

 6 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Trial testimony shows a former political rival of a Republican Florida congressional candidate made repeated threats to "take her out," even claiming he could summon a supposed Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to kill her. The testimony came Tuesday in a stalking case against former GOP candidate William Braddock brought by the candidate, Anna Paulina Luna. Luna says she was horrified after learning of the threats through several acquaintances who had communicated with Braddock, who quit his 2021 congressional campaign in July. Luna is again seeking the District 13 seat being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist, who's running for governor.

The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
