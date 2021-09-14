Japan’s machinery orders rebound in sign of capex recovery

Equities fluctuated in Asia on Tuesday, with investors nervously keeping an eye on troubled property giant China Evergrande after fears over its possible collapse sparked a rout across global markets. The crisis at one of China's biggest developers added to an already downbeat mood on trading floors, where dealers were also juggling an expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, rising Covid infections and a slowing global recovery. Meanwhile, a battle in Washington to raise the US debt limit was also fuelling concern that the government could miss payments on its debt obligations, sparking a disastrous default. Hong Kong-listed real estate firms, which took the brunt of the selling on Monday, tanking more than 10 percent, managed to squeeze out gains in the morning as bargain-buyers moved in. But there remains a lot of uncertainty.

