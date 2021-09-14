CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Letter to the Editor: Maquoketa homecoming promises week of fun

 7 days ago

I am writing to inform the community about the Maquoketa School’s Homecoming 2021. This year’s theme is “Cardinals: The Stars of the Game.” The week starts off on Sunday, Sept. 19. There will be many events for the community to enjoy that night. Throughout the week there will be many activities and events. I have attached the schedule for the week below. It’s going to be a week full of fun, and we hope to see the community involved as much as possible!

