Already announced in spring, Canon is now presenting the EOS R3 in its entirety. The beefy housing shows that the mirrorless system camera is a professional model. Above all, it wants to convince press, sports and wildlife photographers and thus competes with the Sony A9 II, which is also in the ring as a mirrorless professional camera. But the EOS R3 also wants to take the last reflex hurdle and replace the Canon EOS 1DX Mark III.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO