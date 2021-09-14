CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunmen abduct migrants staying at hotel in central Mexico

 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 20 suspected migrants have been abducted from a hotel in central Mexico. The San Luis Potosi state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the victims were believed to be Haitian and Venezuelan migrants who were staying at the hotel in Matehuala. Prosecutors say three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn Tuesday at the Hotel Sol y Luna and abducted the guests. Authorities are trying to confirm the exact number of people taken, but the identification documents of some were found inside rooms. The abductors apparently also took the hotel’s log of its guests.

