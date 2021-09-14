Gunmen abduct migrants staying at hotel in central Mexico

After weeks on the road, traversing mountains and jungles, risking assault and drowning, thousands of Haitian migrants hoping to reach the United States have instead found themselves stranded in Mexico. Many embarked on the journey encouraged by family and friends already living the American dream -- but who often failed to mention the dangers that lay in wait. Tens of thousands of migrants, including many Haitians previously living in South America, are stuck in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, waiting for documents that would allow them to continue. Those who tire of waiting or run out of money try crossing Mexico anyway, hoping not to be caught by the authorities and deported to Guatemala.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO