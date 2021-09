The waters have not calmed within Activision Blizzard, one of the great video game companies. The Americans were denounced by the State of California for alleged cases of labor and sexual abuse. Now, the giant faces a new litigation. And is that The Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE-CWA), an organization that watches over the workers rights, has filed a lawsuit against the creators of Call of Duty for alleged violations of their rights.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO