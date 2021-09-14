CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federer-backed shoemaker ON prices IPO above range, valued at over $6 billion

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range, valuing the company at over $6 billion. On priced 31.1 million shares offered at $24 each, compared with a target range of...

