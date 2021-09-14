CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Fred Stanfield dies at 77

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Fred Stanfield has died. He was 77. Stanfield was part of the powerful Boston Bruins’ teams that won Cups in 1970 and 1972. The Bruins announced Stanfield’s death on Tuesday. The team said he died on Monday but didn’t divulge a cause of death. Stanfield, a...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Sabres mourn the loss of alumnus Fred Stanfield

Forward spent four seasons in Buffalo, remained in WNY after retirment. Buffalo Sabres alumnus Fred Stanfield, a member of the 1974-75 team that reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history, passed away Monday at the age of 77. Stanfield played 14 NHL seasons with Chicago,...
NHL
nbcboston.com

Former Bruins Forward Fred Stanfield Dies

Former Bruins forward Fred Stanfield, two-time Cup winner, passes away originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Fred Stanfield, a two-time Stanley Cup winning forward for the Boston Bruins, has passed away at age 77. Stanfield played 14 NHL seasons, including six with the Bruins following a trade from the Chicago...
NHL
NHL

Stanfield dies, remembered for quiet efficiency with Bruins

Forward excelled in shadows of Esposito, Orr for 1970s Cup champions. Fred Stanfield will be remembered as a vital member of the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup champions of 1970 and 1972, even if he played quietly on a lineup that featured Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and a colorful cast of characters who lived as brashly as they won.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Great Fred Stanfield Passes Away at 77

Stanfield played 448 games for the Bruins in the 1960’s and 1970’s editions and won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Black and Gold while playing on a memorable line with Johnny Bucyk and Johnny McKenzie. Stanfield was part of the dynasty building trade that the Bruins engineered with the Chicago Blackhawks that netted them Stanfield, Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge in exchange for Gilles Marotte, Pit Martin and Jack Norris. In all Stanfield played 14 NHL season with a handful of NHL teams during a very strong career.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Esposito
Person
Fred Stanfield
Person
Bobby Orr
Times-Herald

Stanfield, member of Sabres’ first Cup finalist team, dies at 77

When Fred Stanfield joined the Buffalo Sabres midway through the 1974-75 season, Rick Dudley figured the accomplished veteran and two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Boston Bruins deserved to have the No. 17 he had worn throughout most of his NHL career. So Dudley, who was in his third season,...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
admkids.com

14U/16U: Lessons from the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dan Jablonic was in New York in late June for USA Hockey’s Select 17 boys’ camp, and he noticed something that made him smile: Elite hockey players were watching – and hopefully learning – from even more elite players. “I was so pumped the first night we got here, all...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Chicago Blackhawks
FanSided

Washington Capitals: 3 Reasons This Team Can Win The Stanley Cup

We are very close to NHL action once again. Training camps open up across the league in just a couple of weeks. With that being a fact, big changes to most teams is unlikely at this point. Not to say it can’t or won’t happen. There are still some names out there that could be moved or want to be moved.
NHL
NBC Washington

Will the Capitals Make the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Will the Caps make the playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Believe it or not, summer is winding down and it is time to think about the 2021-22 hockey season. Andrew Gillis and JJ Regan will discuss the biggest questions surrounding the Caps heading into the new season. Today's...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Keys to Avoiding the Stanley Cup Hangover

The Montreal Canadiens 2021-22 training camp is a couple of weeks away, with their first exhibition game slated for Sept. 25 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As always, training camp helps ensure the team begins the season on a strong footing; however, that is especially true of this season as they try to avoid any symptoms of a Stanley Cup hangover.
NHL
Yardbarker

Could the Flyers become surprise Stanley Cup contenders this season?

The Philadelphia Flyers are 38 days away from beginning the season at home with the Vancouver Canucks. There is no better time than now to make a case for Stanley Cup dreams. In making this case, last season remains relevant. It bears repeating to understand how Chuck Fletcher shaped the culture and rebuilt the defense in one offseason. The Flyers roster, as it stands, will not yield the same results from 2020-2021. Last season, the entire lineup lacked stability.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Sharks hire two-time Cup champ MacLean as assistant coach

The vacant spot on the Sharks' coaching staff has been filled. John MacLean has been hired as San Jose's new assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday. He will fill the opening created by former assistant coach Rocky Thompson's departure from the staff. MacLean, 56, has an extensive NHL career as...
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: The adventures of the Stanley Cup in Russia

As we already reported earlier this week, the Stanley Cup has finally made it to Russia. The Russian players of the Tampa Bay Lightning were the last ones to have an opportunity to bring it to their hometown. Apparently, the Stanley Cup’s visit to Russia was very questionable, because the NHL was very worried about the epidemic situation in the country, but eventually they allowed it after an undisclosed Russian player sent a letter to the league.
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals’ Stanley Cup Window Remains Open… But Just Barely

The Washington Capitals head into training camp in Arlington, Virginia, this month following one of the quietest offseasons in recent memory. Washington’s biggest trade over the summer was acquiring goaltender Vitek Vanecek (“A week after losing Vitek Vanecek to Seattle, Capitals reacquire goalie from Kraken,” The Washington Post, July 28, 2021) from the Seattle Kraken just a week after he had been selected from the Caps by the club in the expansion draft. Other than that, the trade of defenseman Brenden Dillon (“Capitals trade defenseman Brenden Dillon to Jets for two second-round picks,” The Washington Post, July 26, 2021) to the Winnipeg Jets in a salary cap move was the team’s only other major transaction following the team’s first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins.
NHL
NHL

The Stanley Cup's Russia tour

Tampa Bay's trio of Russians combined for a multi-day celebration in their native country. The Tampa Bay Lightning's Russian triumvirate of Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Mikhail Sergachev were inseparable during the team's second championship boat parade up the Hillsborough River in July. Makes sense the three would essentially blend...
NHL
chatsports.com

The Red Wings long road back to contention

There’s been a lot of change this offseason. The Red Wings finally rid themselves of some of their worst contracts. The prospects are on the rise. Heck, some may even make the leap to the big leagues this offseason. The roster Steve Yzerman inherited and the one he has at his disposal are two totally different monsters. But, like all monsters, they need to be conquered in their own unique way.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL: Five teams that can win the Stanley Cup in 2022

Oddsmakers have already weighed in with their Stanley Cup favorites for the 2021-22 season. In their view the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights are the favorites to win it all. Yet, betting odds don’t mean too much when teams hit the ice. Here are the top five teams...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy