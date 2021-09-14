CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Selinsgrove plein air art competition

By Matthew Farrand
Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

SELINSGROVE — "Canvas in the Grove," a plein air art competition, will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in downtown Selinsgrove. Artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at 9:30 a.m on the day of competition at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. Advance registration may be done via www.discoverselinsgrove.com or the day of the event.

