EV manufacturer Workhorse Group announced it is voluntarily withdrawing its legal challenge against the United States Postal Service (USPS). The June lawsuit addresses the USPS awarding a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense to produce its next fleet of mail delivery vehicles. Workhorse’s new CEO was behind the decision to forfeit the protest, citing an intention to cooperate with the government on future EVs, rather than challenge it through litigation.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO