Brownwood, TX

HPU to recognize 2021 alumni honorees during Stinger Spectacular

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward Payne University will recognize seven individuals for their achievements and service during the Stinger Spectacular on Oct. 1-2. The honorees for 2021 are Tim Viertel ’80, Distinguished Alumnus; Cindy (Hughes) Liebrum ’72, Coming Home Queen; Bridget (Wells) Jones ’08, Outstanding Young Graduate; Terry ’91 and Robin (Quinn) Chumbley ’91, Grand Marshals; Dr. Bill Taylor ’64, Medal of Service; and Rev. Ben Delgado ’68, Dr. José Rivas Distinguished Service Award.

