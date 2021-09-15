HPU to recognize 2021 alumni honorees during Stinger Spectacular
Howard Payne University will recognize seven individuals for their achievements and service during the Stinger Spectacular on Oct. 1-2. The honorees for 2021 are Tim Viertel ’80, Distinguished Alumnus; Cindy (Hughes) Liebrum ’72, Coming Home Queen; Bridget (Wells) Jones ’08, Outstanding Young Graduate; Terry ’91 and Robin (Quinn) Chumbley ’91, Grand Marshals; Dr. Bill Taylor ’64, Medal of Service; and Rev. Ben Delgado ’68, Dr. José Rivas Distinguished Service Award.www.brownwoodnews.com
