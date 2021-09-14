CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musico's Yonatan Pistiner on Adapting Music Education to the New Status Quo

By Aman Jain
 6 days ago

If someone has been asleep for the last year, they might not recognize the new world we are living in. Not just masks and social distancing, but more the fact that digital patterns have accelerated well ahead of their time, to cater for the new stay at home climate. That includes shopping, remote working, and education. The face of education has changed drastically, with millions of students globally, forced to learn from home. This has led to a massive rise in e-learning, which takes place usually from digital platforms. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as studies have shown that learning on these platforms leads to an increased learning retention rate and it saves time, which could mean that these changes are here to stay.

