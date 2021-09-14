CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 NJ Arts Events of Week: Sea.Hear.Now, XPoNential and Morristown Jazz and Blues fests, more

By JAY LUSTIG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Sept. 23:. • Pearl Jam and Smashing Pumpkins will co-headline the third Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, which will feature bands on three outdoor stages on the beach and in Bradley Park, plus late-night shows in Asbury nightclubs, Sept. 17-19. Pearl Jam will close out the main stage on Sept. 18, and Smashing Pumpkins will do so on Sept. 19. Other artists performing throughout the weekend will include The Avett Brothers, Billy Idol, Dirty Heads, Lord Huron, Grouplove, Patti Smith, Matt & Kim, Jesse Malin and Ani DiFranco. Also, surfing pros will be on hand to give demonstrations, there will be morning yoga sessions, and artwork by some of the festival’s performers — including Smith, Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers, and Pearl Jam members Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament — will be on display at the Transparent Clinch Gallery. Click here for a complete schedule.

