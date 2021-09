The Titans started their 2021 season in nightmare fashion on Sunday after getting blown out by the Cardinals to the tune of 38-13. Tennessee entered the game with a lot of hype after acquiring Julio Jones and Bud Dupree in the offseason, but to say they failed to live up to expectations would be an understatement. The Titans were poor in all three phases of the game. It should be a busy week of practice. They have a ton of issues to correct before their Week 2 game against the Seahawks.

