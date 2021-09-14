CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Murphy Administration Finds Ben & Jerry’s Broke State Law with Israel Boycott

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Department of Treasury announced moments ago that it has made a preliminary determination that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel violates New Jersey law. “Following the letter and spirit of the law, the State of New Jersey’s Division of Investment, working with its independent consultant, ISS, conducted a review of the actions of Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to determine whether such actions constituted a boycott of Israel or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territory,” the NJ Department of the Treasury’s Division of Investment said in a statement. “Following this review, the division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments.”

jewishaz.com

Arizona divesting from Ben & Jerry’s citing ‘antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel’

Arizona plans to divest completely from Ben & Jerry’s following its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israel’s West Bank. “As Arizona’s chief banking and investment officer, I stand with Israel and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel,” State Treasurer Kimberly Yee said Sept. 7.
ARIZONA STATE
Green Valley News and Sun

Yee divests Arizona treasury from Ben & Jerry’s for Israel boycott

(The Center Square) – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee is pulling the state’s public funds from a company over its decision to boycott Israel after multiple warnings. Yee announced Tuesday she had taken steps to eventually divest all public money from Unilever, the British corporation that owns ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s. The move, she said, is in accordance with an Arizona law that forbids state funds from being invested in companies that boycott Israel.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

State scraps investments over Ben & Jerry’s Israel policy

Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday she is selling off all of the state’s notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry’s brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
FOOD & DRINKS
yourvalley.net

Arizona pulls investments involving Ben & Jerry’s over Israel decision

PHOENIX — Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday she is selling off all of the state's notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry’s brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws.
ARIZONA STATE
NJBIZ

NJ pension may dump Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s Israel settlement boycott

The $90 billion New Jersey pension fund on Sept. 14 announced plans that it may divest from Unilever, the parent corporation for ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, following its decision over the summer to not sell any product in Israel-occupied Palestinian territories. Under a 2016 state law, New Jersey...
BUSINESS
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey office of Agudath Israel Applauds Governor Murphy for Action Against Ben & Jerry’s; Urges other States to follow New Jersey’s Lead

Agudath Israel of America commends Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey for taking swift and formal action against Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, in response to Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop all sales in Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem, in violation of New Jersey state law.
ECONOMY
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Gov Murphy Issues Vaccine, Mask Mandates in Child Care Facilities

Governor Phil Murphy announced at his Monday press briefing that he is mandating all child care workers and facility employees in child care settings to be fully vaccinated by November 1st or face regular weekly testing. Additionally, effective September 24th, all employees, students and children in a child care age...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
manisteenews.com

Chicken lawsuit entitles you to a refund

First it was milk, now it's chicken. A settlement in a lawsuit involving popular poultry and food companies, including Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride, and Peco, entitles consumers to a refund if they purchased chicken at the grocery store between 2009 and 2020. Residents in 23 states and the District of Columbia,...
LAW

