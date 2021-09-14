CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamethread: Angels at White Sox

By Joe Resis
South Side Sox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an exciting series win against the Red Sox (81-65), the White Sox (82-61) will host the Angels (70-73) for three games. Packy Naughton will start on the mound for the Angels. Naughton, a 25-year-old rookie, has a 2.57 ERA, 3.02 xERA, 3.38 FIP, and 0.3 fWAR in 14 MLB innings. He will take on Lucas Giolito, who we have not seen in a bit. Giolito enters with a 3.69 ERA, 3.36 xERA, 3.87 FIP, and 3.3 fWAR in 158 1⁄3 innings this season. The tall righty continues to be a strong presence in the South Siders’ rotation, and the White Sox hope for a good return from him tonight.

