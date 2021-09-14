Business Briefly

Land surveyor opens Anacortes office

Star Surveying, a Friday Harbor-based land surveyor, has opened an office in Anacortes.

The company offers surveying and mapping services throughout the San Juan Islands and Skagit County. Robert M. Anderson has owned the company since 2007.

Kimberly Bourns, a professional land surveyor with more than 20 years experience, joined the firm in April as a co-owner, according to a news release. The company is now majority owned by women.

Star Surveying is located at 1004 12th St., Units #104 and #105, in Anacortes.

Mount Vernon gym opens new barre studio

Fitness 3 6 0, a Mount Vernon gym, opened a new barre studio last month.

Owner Kristen Scally has more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry including 10 years of barre training, according to a news release.

She offers in-person, one-on-one and virtual sessions with a signature Barre 3 6 0 class that focuses on functional movement, strength and mobility.

The studio is located at 2017 Continental Place Suite 3 in Mount Vernon.

Brown McMillen holds open house

Skagit County-based real estate agency Brown McMillen is hosting an open house Friday to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at 235 W. Rio Vista Ave. in Burlington.

The public is welcome to attend and enjoy complimentary food and drinks.

Wellness center opens in Mount Vernon

Coherence Wellness Center recently opened at 1311 E. Division St. in Mount Vernon.

Elsa Del Toro, a doctor of acupuncture, started the center to bring together primary care and complementary medicine providers, according to a news release.

Practitioners include a mental health counselor, a health coach focusing on nutrition and meal preparation, and a health coach focusing on lifestyle medicine, the news release states.

The center will also include a naturopathic and/or osteopathic physician and a massage therapist, and plans to add three more acupuncturists.

Virtual concert to benefit local farms

Love the Land, an online benefit concert to support local farms, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Viva Farms and the Washington Farmland Trust have teamed up for the second consecutive year to host the virtual concert.

The event aims to raise $330,000 to support the missions of both organizations, which work with farmers to provide resources, training and land access opportunities, according to a news release.

The concert will include musical performances and presentations from three local farmers.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at wafarmlandtrust.org/love-the-land