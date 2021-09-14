CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Changing With Delta Predominance

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Sept. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- With increasing prevalence of the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), there was a decline in vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, while protection remained stronger against hospitalization and death, according to research published in the Sept. 10 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

consumer.healthday.com

