In the NFL, there is a fine line between victory and vilification. The Cardinals ended up on the right side of the ledger on Sunday. They won a game they should’ve lost. They were gifted a 34-33 victory when the Vikings botched a mid-range field goal at the end of the game. Players stormed the field in a mixture of bliss and disbelief, celebrating how they will continue to be celebrated in the coming days.

