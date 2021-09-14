CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

How delta disrupted return to office plans in Washington County

By Kelcie Grega
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Employers are quiet on the vaccine mandate, but they have come up with ways to encourage their workers to get the shot.

At the start of the summer, it seemed that — for just a moment — it was time office workers who had been working from home during the pandemic to start thinking about returning to their cubicles.

But the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus put a wrench in things, causing a significant rise in cases and hospitalizations, mostly among Oregon's unvaccinated population.

Washington County — although the most vaccinated county in the state — was no exception.

President Joe Biden announced new mandates on Thursday, Sept. 9, requiring private employers with more than 100 employees to require their workers to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

A spokesperson for Intel Corp. declined to comment on how the county's largest employer plans to address these new requirements. But Intel does have a policy in place that incentivizes its workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As a thank-you to those vaccinated before the end of the year, we are offering $250 for employees and an additional $100 food voucher for hourly employees," said Intel spokesperson Nancy Sanchez. "Intel employees are also able to take up to four hours of paid time off for their vaccination appointments."

As far as back-to-office plans, Sanchez said company officials are customizing policies for each Intel site.

"Intel's Pandemic Leadership Team continues to closely monitor the latest COVID information, including the delta variant," she said. "Each site's approach and timeline for enabling additional workers to return depends on local government regulations, community case trends, vaccination rates, and recommendations from local and international health authorities."

Sanchez added that when there is a suspected case, Intel requires a worker to self-quarantine. For confirmed cases, Intel conducts contact tracing and inform other workers who may have come into close contact with the infected person.

Last spring, Nike Inc. announced plans to bring employees back to its headquarters outside Beaverton in September with a "3-2 flexible work model," allowing workers to do their job remotely up to two days per week.

But Wllamette Week reported earlier this month that Nike has delayed the part-time return due to the delta surge.

"For our Nike, Jordan and Converse corporate employees, we will not be reopening our World Headquarters or other (campuses) or offices during September and October," Nike chief executive officer John Donahoe wrote in an email to employees obtained by Willamette Week. "For all employees, we will share a more comprehensive communication about our future plans in September."

Nike did not respond to any questions from Pamplin Media Group about its back-to-work plans or whether it will require proof of vaccination for its employees.

While most city and county officials haven't announced any plans to implement vaccine mandates, cities like Hillsboro and Beaverton are implementing more stringent policies for unvaccinated employees. But Tigard and Portland are among a handful of local governments that are hashing out plans to require employees to get vaccinated.

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, unvaccinated employees and public officials in Beaverton and Hillsboro will be required to wear a city-provided KN95 respirator while interacting with the public and coworkers.

Tigard instituted a similar policy on Monday, Sept. 13.

Beaverton gives some leeway on this mandate, allowing unvaccinated employees to instead wear a double mask or face covering, or a mask brace or fitter that improves the efficiency of the mask.

Beaverton spokesperson Dianna Ballash said about 60% of the city government's workers need to be on-site at their jobs.

Hillsboro spokesperson Patrick Preston said the hope is that the mask mandate will prompt workers to get vaccinated if they haven't already.

Meanwhile, Washington County spokesperson Julie McCloud said the delta surge prompted the county government to encourage employees who are able to continue telecommuting. Unlike neighboring Multnomah County, though, Washington County is not yet requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue workers started returning to work in early August, said spokesperson Cassandra Ulven.

But the fire agency is still limiting the amount of people in the office, she said.

"With the delta variant and the surges that we've seen to date, we've gone back to a staggered work schedule," she said.

No matter how many people are in the building, masks are always a requirement, Ulven added.

Sherwood Gazette

Gov. Kate Brown visits Forest Grove vaccination clinic

The governor highlighted Washington County's tops-in-Oregon vaccination rate against COVID-19.Gov. Kate Brown stopped by Forest Grove Wednesday evening, Sept. 22, where a combination of government mandates and hyperlocal organizing have driven COVID-19 vaccination rates higher than any other county in Oregon. Washington County, Oregon's second-most populous county as well as one of its most racially diverse, leads the state with an adult vaccination rate over 80%. Brown visited a community vaccine clinic hosted by Adelante Mujeres and the county government at the Forest Grove Farmers Market. The Forest Grove-based nonprofit organization has been focused on community outreach for Spanish speakers...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Multi-cultural, high density district planned in SW Portland

The city's vision for the westside includes high density housing, transit focused development as part of the West Town Center Plan.A plan to transform Southwest Portland with more high-density housing and mixed-use development is inching closer to approval. With two September hearings for the West Portland Town Center Plan held by Portland's Planning and Sustainability Commission, the commission aims to send the plan to City Council for approval in early 2022. The plan is a transformative vision of growth around Southwest Portland, addressing everything from added transit lines, housing and commercial corridors. The planning area focuses on the intersection of...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland official Hardesty attracts two reelection opponents

Vadim Mozyrsky and Rene Gonzalez have announced against the first-term Portland commissioner.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has attracted two opponents so far in next year's primary election. Both are criticizing the cuts to the Portland Police Bureau that Hardesty advocated last year. The first was Vadim Mozyrsky, a Social Security benefits judge, who announced on Sept. 8. "Too many have seen their family members and neighbors die because of senseless gun violence. Their resilience in the face of insurmountable loss is heartbreaking and we need to act. We have elected leaders who have let dysfunction, distraction and divisive narratives permeate the...
PORTLAND, OR
