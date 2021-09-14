CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Reveille: Sept. 14

myaggienation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback play: Robert Cessna writes that Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada has the talent to be successful, but he needs help, starting with the offensive line. COVID concerns: Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to address their concerns. Members of the university’s Faculty Senate spent a large part of a Monday virtual meeting voicing their worries to Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks.

The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
LSU Reveille

Reveille College Football Pick 'Em: Week 2

UCF -6.0 vs. Boise State (L) Man, UCF was so close. Dillon Gabriel got his clock rung trying to go for two at the end on Thursday night to extend their lead, and that was it for my hopes of an epic Golden Knight cover after being down 21-0. Alabama...
myaggienation.com

Aggies' chances at making CFP rest on Zach Calzada's shoulders

Zach Calzada has the chance of a lifetime. Two weeks ago it seemed Calzada would spend the 2021 season with the Texas A&M football team as Haynes King’s backup then after year’s end decide if he wanted to enter the NCAA transfer portal. But King broke his right tibia in last week’s 10-7 victory at Colorado, and Calzada will make his first start Saturday against New Mexico. He’s about to become the face of the nation’s seventh-ranked team that returned 15 starters.
myaggienation.com

Today in Aggie History, Sept. 16: The Aggie Band wows the crowd during UCLA game

Sept. 16, 1955: The Aggies played the top-ranked UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Aggies lost 21-0, but the Aggie Band and its precision marching style received national recognition for its halftime performance, according to The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band by Donald and Mary Jo Powell. The performance...
myaggienation.com

Veteran Texas A&M defense getting a boost from DB Antonio Johnson

Defense is the strength of the seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team with nine returning starters who had a combined 152 starts before the year began, yet the leading tackler after two games in 2021 is sophomore defensive back Antonio Johnson. Johnson, who started just one game before this season, had...
myaggienation.com

Mike 'Radar' Ricke served alma mater Texas A&M for 40 years

Mike “Radar” Ricke earned his nickname because he was a dead ringer for Radar O’Reilly in the M*A*S*H* television series, but little did his eighth-grade classmate in La Marque know Ricke’s life would mirror the loveable, caring, thoughtful fictional character. Ricke recently retired from Texas A&M after serving as an...
myaggienation.com

Cessna: Texas A&M's offensive line needs to follow D-line's lead

Coaches love competition in practice, believing iron sharpens iron. But in the case of seventh-ranked Texas A&M’s lines of scrimmage, the defense is molding into a steel curtain, while the offense looks more like a shower curtain missing some rungs. A&M’s defense pioneered a 34-0 shutout of New Mexico on...
myaggienation.com

Today in Aggie History, Sept. 18: 12-foot Aggie Ring debuts behind alumni center

Sept. 18, 2009: The Association of Former Students unveiled a 12-foot Aggie Ring in the Haynes Plaza behind the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. Inside the ring's crest is a time capsule to be opened in 2046, 100 years from Harold "Bill" Haynes' class year. Haynes and his wife Reta were lead donors to the alumni center.
myaggienation.com

New Mexico at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

Here's how Texas A&M matches up against New Mexico:. With four new starters, Texas A&M’s offensive line had some tough sledding against Colorado as the Aggies rushed for only 98 yards. It was just the third time in 13 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher that the Aggies failed to rush for 100 yards with the other two against Clemson. Look for A&M to bounce back in a big way. New Mexico has allowed only 51.5 yards rushing per game this season but against weak competition. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
myaggienation.com

Robert Cessna's pick: Time for Aggies to find their 2021 groove

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team has won two straight games, but it’s not made a strong case for becoming a national championship contender. If anything, the Aggies’ stock has fallen. It’s not much different than last season, when A&M slept-walked through a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt then lost to...
myaggienation.com

New Mexico-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter look

Riveting start: Texas A&M junior Ainias Smith had a career-best 39-yard punt return, and three plays later the Aggies had a 7-0 lead. Too easy: A&M redshirt freshman Demond Demas caught a 70-yard touchdown pass on the team’s fourth play. New Mexico failed to cover Demas, who ran straight up the field and blew wide open.
