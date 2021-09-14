The Morning Reveille: Sept. 14
Quarterback play: Robert Cessna writes that Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada has the talent to be successful, but he needs help, starting with the offensive line. COVID concerns: Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to address their concerns. Members of the university’s Faculty Senate spent a large part of a Monday virtual meeting voicing their worries to Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks.myaggienation.com
