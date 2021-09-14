CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary Koch

Clackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse.

Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins.

The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities for virtual attendees to support CWS in their mission through donation or bidding in an online auction.

The auction opened for bidding on Monday and will remain open through 12 p.m. Friday.

This year's honorees include Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, Providence Forensic Nurse Katie Schafer and longtime Camp HOPE Oregon volunteer Mary Koch.

"We are so thankful of the generosity for the community," said Executive Director Melissa Erlbaum. "Many civic leaders and elected officials have inquired about the needs of survivors, advocating for legislation and critical funding for the services we provide, and volunteers have gone above and beyond."

"We truly value the importance of community," she added. "When we create community, we thrive together. Community is wellness. Community is healing. For us at CWS, community is everything and we are so grateful."

Sen. Rob Wagner will be honored for his contributions in prioritizing violence prevention education, notably by proposing and passing legislation in 2019 requiring Oregon school districts to develop policies to prevent youth suicide. Wagner was also a chief sponsor for a 2019 bill requiring Holocaust and genocide education in Oregon schools.

Sen. Kathleen Taylor will be honored for her leadership in bringing awareness and funding to issues of domestic and sexual violence. Taylor supported a bill passed in August extending applicability of several education policies related to intrapersonal violence and harassment to private schools.

Providence Forensic Nurse Katie Schafer will be honored for her work in providing medical care to sexual assault survivors. ??Schafer leads Providence's statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program, a network of registered nurses with specialized training to care for survivors of sexual assault.

Mary Koch will be honored for her contributions as a nurse volunteer with Camp HOPE America, an overnight summer camp with a chapter in Oregon where youth impacted by domestic or sexual assault participate in a week of rafting, campfires and the full gamut of traditional camp activities while fostering a community that can support each other through shared life experiences.

To donate to CWS, click here or text CWS to 44-321. To RSVP for the ceremony or to register for the auction, click here.

Oregon Crime & Safety
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community leaders call for end to gun violence

The Portland Peace Initiative wants to reach as many community groups as possible through a series of community listening sessions. Portland community leaders are pleading for peace in the city streets as a summer wracked by violence comes to a close. The city is on track for a record number of homicides this year, with gunfire breaking out nearly every day and night. So far in 2021, there have been 909 shootings and 63 homicides, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Community leaders gathered online on Tuesday, Sept. 21 — the International Day of Peace â€“ to launch the Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fruits: Issues pile up on Rose Quarter's I-5 project

Eric Fruits, Ph.D. is vice president of Research at Cascade Policy Institute and an adjunct professor at Portland State University, where he teaches courses in urban economics and regulation. Apparently, "COVID time" is a real thing. A week feels like a month, and last month might have been last year. Perhaps that's why 2017 seems like it might have been in the last century. That was the year the Oregon Legislature passed a bipartisan "Keep Oregon Moving" transportation bill. It had all the hallmarks of a grand bargain. The package included a hike in the gas tax and vehicle registration...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland funds $32M for 206 affordable units for homeless

Home Forward breaks ground on 3000 S.E. Powell, a new affordable housing project that replaces the notorious Safari Club. Construction of a new inner eastside affordable housing project is finally taking off. It's been four years since city officials purchased the Safari Club, a sordid strip joint in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, for future use as part of the $258.4 million Portland Housing Bond approved by voters in 2016. Last month, City Hall formally signed on the dotted line — injecting $33 million in bond funds into the project at 3000 S.E. Powell Blvd. and transferring the property to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City resident seeks help with cancer treatment

Romance novelist Dee Lake 'keeping the highest faith that I will get through this'. An Oregon City resident is seeking to raise $45,500 for cancer treatment.Â. Dee Lake, a resident of the McLoughlin Neighborhood since 1995, said she's seeking to treat her breast cancer with a cryoablation process not covered by her insurance. She was diagnosed by a Providence Medical Center pathologistÂ in September and recommended for treatment immediately.Â
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

