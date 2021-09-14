CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India and Singapore to link faster payment systems

finextra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have unveiled a project to link their respective fast payment systems, enabling users to make instant, low-cost fund transfers on a reciprocal basis without a need to get onboarded onto the other payment system. The linkage between...

