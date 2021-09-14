CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Estacada News
Estacada News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkUvK_0bwFcRY800 Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary Koch

Clackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse.

Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins.

The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities for virtual attendees to support CWS in their mission through donation or bidding in an online auction.

The auction opened for bidding on Monday and will remain open through 12 p.m. Friday.

This year's honorees include Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, Providence Forensic Nurse Katie Schafer and longtime Camp HOPE Oregon volunteer Mary Koch.

"We are so thankful of the generosity for the community," said Executive Director Melissa Erlbaum. "Many civic leaders and elected officials have inquired about the needs of survivors, advocating for legislation and critical funding for the services we provide, and volunteers have gone above and beyond."

"We truly value the importance of community," she added. "When we create community, we thrive together. Community is wellness. Community is healing. For us at CWS, community is everything and we are so grateful."

Sen. Rob Wagner will be honored for his contributions in prioritizing violence prevention education, notably by proposing and passing legislation in 2019 requiring Oregon school districts to develop policies to prevent youth suicide. Wagner was also a chief sponsor for a 2019 bill requiring Holocaust and genocide education in Oregon schools.

Sen. Kathleen Taylor will be honored for her leadership in bringing awareness and funding to issues of domestic and sexual violence. Taylor supported a bill passed in August extending applicability of several education policies related to intrapersonal violence and harassment to private schools.

Providence Forensic Nurse Katie Schafer will be honored for her work in providing medical care to sexual assault survivors. ??Schafer leads Providence's statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program, a network of registered nurses with specialized training to care for survivors of sexual assault.

Mary Koch will be honored for her contributions as a nurse volunteer with Camp HOPE America, an overnight summer camp with a chapter in Oregon where youth impacted by domestic or sexual assault participate in a week of rafting, campfires and the full gamut of traditional camp activities while fostering a community that can support each other through shared life experiences.

To donate to CWS, click here or text CWS to 44-321. To RSVP for the ceremony or to register for the auction, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Around Estacada

Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Send a description with any relevant information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College hosts Phoenix art exhibit

Arizona's urban landscape inspires artists living, working among diverse cultures. Through Dec. 20, Clackamas Community College is hosting a virtual group art exhibition curated by gallerist and artist Abe Zucca. "Plausible" surveys contemporary work being created by artists living and working in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to Zucca's painting, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Portland Tribune

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce. As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Oregon City-area farmer hosts pumpkin drive for rescued animals

Virginia Borden collecting non-rotting squash, other vegetables from Oct. 8 to Nov. 15Virginia Borden, a farmer halfway between Canby and Oregon City, is hosting an annual pumpkin, squash and vegetable drive to benefit animals rescued from neglect. During "The Great Pumpkin Drive," community members looking to rid of non-rotting pumpkins, squash or any other non-spicy vegetable can drop them off from Oct. 5-Nov. 15 at 20975 S. Gould Court. Borden said she began hosting the drive five years ago after realizing the amount of non-rotting vegetables thrown away after the fall holiday season each year. "People buy pumpkins and things...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Metz, Liebman: Every voter in every state should vote by mail

Samuel Metz is a physician from Southwest Portland. Robert Liebman is a professor of sociology at Portland State University. Voting by mail scares politicians. But the scared politicians keeps changing. Today, Republican legislators fear that voting by mail will skew elections Democratic. Twenty-five years ago, however, Oregon's Democratic governor vetoed...
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

OPINION: Together we can remove barriers to civic engagement

Raising children is a lot of work. So, let's make it easier for families to participate in community and civic events.As a working parent to two young children, my desire to be deeply engaged in civic activities often rubs up against the realities of juggling household needs, employer commitments, a pandemic puppy, and elusive self-care aspirations. The recent return to in-person learning for my second-grader only further complicated routines, now that drop-off and pick-up no longer take place in our kitchen. That said, I know (albeit in the back of my mind) that civic engagement is vital to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Portland Tribune

Wildfire recovery group assists Estacada families

The Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group has been working with 17 families who were impacted by the Riverside Fire. One year after the 140,000-acre Riverside Fire came within half a mile of Estacada city limits, the Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group has raised more than $1 million to aid the community.
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Wagner
Estacada News

Prep football, Week 3: Sandy beats Barlow, 14-7

Following teams in Portland, East Multnomah County, Sandy, Estacada and elsewhere with scores in the metro region.Here's a list of scores from the Oregon prep football world for week 3 of the season: THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 CLASS 5A Pendleton 47, Putnam 6 FRIDAY, SEPT. 17 7 p.m. games, unless noted CLASS 6A Westview 55, Century 7 Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13 Sandy 14, Barlow 7 Jefferson at Ida B. Wells McDaniel at Grant Roosevelt at Franklin Gresham at David Douglas Clackamas at Reynolds Central Catholic 1, Nelson 0 (forfeit) Central Catholic at Tumwater, 5 p.m. West Linn at Sunset Glencoe at...
SANDY, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Suicide#Volunteers#Cws#Private Schools#Providence Forensic
Estacada News

Estacada councilors debate COVID-19 vaccine statements

During the meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, Mayor Sean Drinkwine also discussed mask and vaccination mandates. After noting that many people have asked for his opinion on the topic, Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine spoke out against COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates at the close of a City Council meeting. "I have always been a person that believes in your rights first, and I will always be that person," Drinkwine said during the meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. "I will never strip you of the right to freedom to make the choices that you make. That is not what I'm about,...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

Take part in Clackamas County haunted house

Volunteers needed at Clackamas County Scare Fair for acting, design, makeup and more. The Clackamas County Scare Fair is returning this year with an indoor, in-person haunting experience, titled "Harbinger of Souls," and you could be a part of it all. Creatures of the Night, the group organizing the event,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports. As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Sandy mayor announces campaign for Oregon governor seat

Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary. It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor. Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022. Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to run for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
26
Followers
432
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy