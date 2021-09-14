CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The iPhone 13 Arrives with Cinematic Mode, Longer Battery Life, Same Price

iphonelife.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple unveiled the iPhone 13 line, treating us to four new models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While we were underwhelmed by the lack of standout new features, there's still plenty to be excited about in the 2021 lineup. Camera advancements are the highlight of this year's iPhone, with Cinematic mode (a.k.a. Portrait mode for video) and Photographic Styles that let you create a consistent look in all your photos. Add brighter screens and faster refresh rates, and we're looking at a solid upgrade this year.

www.iphonelife.com

Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple working on a new way to improve battery life of foldable iPhones – Patent

The U.S Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a new patent that describes a way to improve the battery life of foldable iPhones. Since 2020, it has been reported that Apple is working on a new foldable iPhone which is likely to launch in 2023. Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the alleged smartphone will have an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. He also said that the company will use a silver nanowire technology for its foldable iPhone display, which will give it a competitive edge over existing competition in the market. And the new patent reveals Apple’s solution to the device’s battery life issue.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 mini could feature improved battery life

Despite initially finding the pint-sized iPhone 12 mini too small, it’s really grown on me over the past year — especially the purple-coloured version. It fits in my pocket perfectly, isn’t heavy and, apart from lacking the iPhone 12 Pro’s additional zoom lens, is just as high-end as every other iPhone 12 series device.
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 With Camera Featuring “Cinematic Mode”

During a virtual product presentation, Apple today unveiled the iPhone 13, which has longer battery life and an improved camera, including “cinematic mode.” The phone’s camera is designed to be more effective at capturing night scenes, capturing about 50% more light than the previous model. The goal, the company said, is to record “videos of people, pets, and objects with a beautiful depth effect with automatic focus changes, so anyone can capture cinema-style moments.” In addition to the iPhone, the company unveiled its seventh-generation Apple Watch and new iPads, and an expansion of its fitness streaming service. Apple Fitness+ will also now...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Apple iPhone 13 brings portrait mode for video

Apple has announced its new iPhone 13, which can film "portrait mode" videos with a depth of field effect. The new cinematic mode "anticipates when someone is about to enter the frame" and shifts focus to them, Apple said - something known as "pull focus". It is the only smartphone...
CELL PHONES
T3.com

iPhone 13's battery life is more important than price or design, say buyers

With the iPhone 13 set to be unveiled at next week's Apple Event, we'll finally find out whether Apple's new phone can possibly deliver what everyone wants to see. What does everyone want to see? Well, Uswitch.com actually asked people, and the results surprised me in many cases (though very much not in other cases).
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 cameras stand out with macro photography, cinematic video

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. It's hard to get an edge in the smartphone photography market today, but Apple is trying with its new iPhone 13 smartphones. Cinematic Mode, on all iPhone 13 models, uses AI and computational photography to change focus from one subject to another, a technique you'll often see in the movies. And macro photography on the iPhone 13 Pro lets you take close-up photos of subjects just 2 centimeters away.
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

Here’s iPhone 13’s stunning Cinematic Mode, explained

As part of today’s extensive Apple Event, we got our first glimpse at the new iPhone, the iPhone 13. More than just a receiver of calls, the new iPhone is a bona fide cinema-quality camera. It comes with a Cinematic Mode, which lets you shoot mobile videos with the proficiency and finish of big-screen movies. If you want to know exactly what the iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode comes with, we’ve got all the details you need to know.
CELL PHONES
Business Wire

Apple Introduces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, Delivering Breakthrough Camera Innovations and a Powerhouse Chip with an Impressive Leap in Battery Life

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today introduced iPhone® 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the next generation of the world’s best smartphone, featuring a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors. Both models feature major innovations, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) offering improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR® display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield™ front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

What is Apple's new Cinematic Mode?

Yesterday saw the official launch of the iPhone 13 (along with a whole other host of new Apple products, including two new iPads and the Apple Watch 7). While many of the updates were certainly interesting, a lot of them were par for the course, with upgraded camera sensors and longer battery lives across the iPhone 13 models. However, there was one newly announced feature that made us sit up in our seats – Cinematic Mode.
CELL PHONES

