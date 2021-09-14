The iPhone 13 Arrives with Cinematic Mode, Longer Battery Life, Same Price
Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 line, treating us to four new models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While we were underwhelmed by the lack of standout new features, there's still plenty to be excited about in the 2021 lineup. Camera advancements are the highlight of this year's iPhone, with Cinematic mode (a.k.a. Portrait mode for video) and Photographic Styles that let you create a consistent look in all your photos. Add brighter screens and faster refresh rates, and we're looking at a solid upgrade this year.www.iphonelife.com
Comments / 0