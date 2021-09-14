CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rico Gafford: Joins Broncos' practice squad

Gafford was added to the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Gafford spent time with the Cardinals and Bills during camp but failed to land a spot on a 53-man roster to begin the year. He'll attempt to carve out a role with Denver's practice squad after Kendall Hinton was elevated to the active roster Tuesday.

