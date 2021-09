(Los Angeles, CA) — A Republican running to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s the man to beat. Larry Elder proclaimed “I’m the frontrunner” on the day of the recall election that’ll determine whether Democrat Newsom remains in office. The conservative talk-show host claimed folks are leaving California and he went after Newsom on many issues including crime. He was also asked if he would accept the results if he lost. Elder said he hoped the election is clean and doesn’t have any fraud, but he urged voters to let his campaign know if they see anything wrong.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO