Fenton, MI

Robert "Bobby" Charles Clark

Tri-County Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert "Bobby" Charles Clark - age 70, of Fenton, died Friday, January 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held 1PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Fenton, 503 S. Leroy St., Fenton. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the hospice organization of one's choice. Robert was born May 17, 1950 in Pontiac, the son of Orie Chester and Madeline Mary (Robertson) Clark. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fenton. Robert was involved with the Hartland Players, Fenton Village Players and Flint Community Players. He is survived by his sisters, Judy (Ken) Chadwell, Christine Enszer and Mary Ann (David) Jackson; brother, Dan (Marilee) Clark; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue; brother, Joe; and brother-in-law, Tom. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

