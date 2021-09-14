‘Raise the Purse’ to benefit local hospitals
The ELGA Credit Union Foundation for Impact is set to host “Raise the Purse,” a fundraising event to benefit Hurley Children’s Hospital — Flint’s own Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital, on Friday, Sept. 17 at Sugarbush Golf Club in Davison. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as the event is expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. A direct link to purchase tickets also is available on ELGA Credit Union’s Facebook page.www.tctimes.com
