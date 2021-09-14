Siskiyou County voters head to the polls in recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom
YREKA, Calif. — Many California voters headed out to the polls on Tuesday, the last day of a recall election that will decide the fate of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom served as lieutenant governor of California between 2011 and 2019 before ascending to the Governor's office. When Newsom was elected Governor in 2018, he won handily over Republican John Cox with nearly 62 percent of the vote.www.kdrv.com
