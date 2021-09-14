CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yreka, CA

Siskiyou County voters head to the polls in recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom

By Jamie Parfitt
KDRV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYREKA, Calif. — Many California voters headed out to the polls on Tuesday, the last day of a recall election that will decide the fate of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom served as lieutenant governor of California between 2011 and 2019 before ascending to the Governor's office. When Newsom was elected Governor in 2018, he won handily over Republican John Cox with nearly 62 percent of the vote.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Yreka, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy