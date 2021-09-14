Will Ethereum 2.0 Provide Better Security Level?

UNITED STATES—There are several concerns about Eth2 security level. From what I was able to find, the majority of experts are concerned about the transitional period from Ethereum to Eth2 the most. They say that transactions will be the most vulnerable during this time, with too many moving parts as the network will be some kind of Frankenstein of both versions for the time being. But those are only assumptions at this point and if you don’t feel comfortable transitioning your assets to the new network – you don’t have to, at least yet.