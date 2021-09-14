CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Will Ethereum 2.0 Provide Better Security Level?

By Staff
Canyon News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—There are several concerns about Eth2 security level. From what I was able to find, the majority of experts are concerned about the transitional period from Ethereum to Eth2 the most. They say that transactions will be the most vulnerable during this time, with too many moving parts as the network will be some kind of Frankenstein of both versions for the time being. But those are only assumptions at this point and if you don’t feel comfortable transitioning your assets to the new network – you don’t have to, at least yet.

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dark Reading

Edge Chat with Cisco Secure's TK Keanini on Achieving Better Security Outcomes

Enterprise security IT teams are dealing with interoperability issues that make it difficult for different security technologies from multiple vendors to work together. In the latest Edge Chat, TK Keanini, CTO of Cisco Secure, talks about how platform outcomes can drive security. When it comes to security, unique is not...
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

DevOps - The Path to Continuous Compliance and Better Security

With the proliferation of high-profile hacks, data breaches, and ransomware, it’s easy to worry about your organization’s compliance and security. But not all security issues have to do with purposeful hacks and attacks. For many IT teams, the challenge is maintaining strict rules and regulatory requirements for everything from credit...
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Valorant enforces TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on Windows 11 PCs

Tags: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Valorant is a popular free to play first person hero shooter which majors in 5 vs 5 competitive online multiplayer action. The game was officially released just over a year ago and is developed and published by Riot Games, also famous for the very popular League of Legends (often referred to as LOL), a free to play MOBA.
VIDEO GAMES
Itproportal

How can service providers address security concerns in today's world?

Data breaches continue to make the headlines with the cost of breaches reaching a record high in 2021. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021, the average cost of a stolen data record now stands at $161, and the average overall cost of data breach incident stands at $4.24 million. Not only are the costs of data breaches skyrocketing, but organizations and the service providers that protect them are more vulnerable to breaches than they’ve ever been before ¬– which is why a joint security strategy between these two players is so important.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Level#Redot Crypto Exchange#Altair Upgrade#The Beacon Chain#Validators#Beacon#Serenity
martechseries.com

castLabs announces API Integration with the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API version 2.0 for live media workflows

CastLabs, a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, today announced that it has successfully completed validation testing and supports version 2.0 of the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API in its leading digital rights management (DRM) licensing solution – DRMtoday. Marketing Technology News: Sitel Group® Completes Acquisition...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Valorant's anti-cheat system requires TPM 2.0 and secure boot on Windows 11

In context: Reports from users trying out Windows 11 are starting to indicate that the anti-cheat software in Riot Games' competitive first-person shooter requires secure boot and Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) when played on Microsoft's upcoming operating system. Valorant's "Vanguard" anti-cheat is already known to be on the stricter side, and now Riot seems to be making use of Windows 11's controversial hardware requirements.
SOFTWARE
zycrypto.com

Vitalik Buterin Talks Ethereum 2.0, Proof-Of-Stake, NFTs

Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently, flung his Twitter windows open to his 274 followings on Twitter, for a flock of questions about his personal life and Ethereum. Buterin gave a surprising answer to a few good questions. Take a look at some of them. “What are your biggest regrets?”. VB:...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Panther Protocol Aims to Provide Compliant, Secure, and Private Digital Asset Transactions

The decentralized finance (DeFi) apps available today are mainly deployed on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, where the complete transaction history and balances are public by default. Most blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) platforms do not offer adequate privacy protection, which makes it rather difficult for investors or other users...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
thepaypers.com

Buy Now, Pay Later provider DivideBuy secures GBP 300 mln

UK-based Buy Now Pay Later provider DivideBuy has secured a GBP 300 million lending facility. The funding from global investment management firm, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, which also includes a minority equity investment, will be invested in driving DivideBuy’s growth in the point-of-sale market and further bolster the fintech’s C-suite, platform investment and retailer network, both in the UK and internationally.
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Secure cloud storage: which are the most secure providers?

The best cloud storage platforms are designed to enable you to store files, data, and other information in a secure environment. Once you’ve created an account and uploaded your files to your chosen secure cloud storage platform, you will be able to access them from anywhere with an internet connection.
COMPUTERS
thepaypers.com

JCB and Checkout.com team to bring JCB's J/Secure 2.0 to the UK

Japan-based credit card company JCB International and UK-based payments processing platform Checkout.com have rolled out J/Secure 2.0 – compliant with EMV 3-D Secure to Checkout.com’s merchants in the UK. According to the press release, Checkout.com is the first licensee partner in the UK to go live with J/Secure 2.0, JCB’s...
ECONOMY
komando.com

Secure email provider ProtonMail just passed user data to police

When you sign up for a free email account, that service comes at the cost of your privacy. Agreeing to the terms and conditions means your provider can track as much as they want, from financial records to private messages. Tap or click here to find out how much your email provider is collecting on you.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
VentureBeat

Stardust raises $5M to provide secure U.S. dollar payments for NFTs in games

Stardust has raised $5 million in funding for its platform to enable players to buy nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in games using U.S. dollars. The funding will help the company add more games ahead of its November 1 launch. It is one more company that is providing the infrastructure for NFT transactions. NFTs are enabled by the secure and transparent ledger of the blockchain to identify one-of-a-kind digital items.
MARKETS
Canyon News

The Importance Of Cyber Security For Sports Betting Industry

UNITED STATES—The comfortable world of the Internet comprises of a lot many challenges on the way. One such common issue that you will always come across is the race for cybersecurity. Just like the name, it revolves around the best measures that you take to secure your activities and information on the web.
GAMBLING
infosecurity-magazine.com

Why AI and Automation Provide Superhuman Security

Every CISO's worst nightmare is that their organization will become the victim of a cyberattack. Unfortunately, this is a scenario that is becoming increasingly likely every day, as threats actors are ready to exploit new and more sophisticated vectors. For example, supply-chain-based attacks, such as the SolarWinds SUNBURST attack, are...
SOFTWARE
cryptonews.com

Modern Blockchains Woo Developers to Build dApps as Ethereum Waits for 2.0

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Almost 60% of the world’s decentralized applications (dApps) are built on the Ethereum blockchain, which speaks volumes about its dominance in the DeFi ecosystem. However, it’s been struggling with network congestion and high gas fees since last year amid the growing number of users and transactions.
COMPUTERS
bakingbusiness.com

Artificial intelligence provides next-level production efficiencies

Industrial bakeries have the opportunity to collect plenty of data about their finished products and the manufacturing process. PLCs on every piece of equipment as well as sensors throughout the production line pick up and store thousands of data points. However, without analysis that data doesn’t serve much of a purpose. Without a human employee looking at trends or evaluating the meaning of that data, it doesn’t really help a bakery that much. But even humans have their limitations.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Cloud data integration provider Matillion secures $150M

Cloud data integration platform Matillion today announced that it closed a $150 million series E round led by General Atlantic, with participation from Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The funding marks Matillion’s second triple-digit round of 2021 and brings the company’s total raised to $310 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy