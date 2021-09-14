Hays County reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, 259 recoveries Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 271 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 259 additional recoveries, six hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Tuesday. The county considers 1,871 cases active — 12 more than Monday — and there have been 27,213 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,964 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,004 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 14, 2021.