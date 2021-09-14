CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays County, TX

Hays County reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, 259 recoveries Tuesday

San Marcos Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hays County Local Health Department recorded 271 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 259 additional recoveries, six hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Tuesday. The county considers 1,871 cases active — 12 more than Monday — and there have been 27,213 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,964 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,004 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 14, 2021.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Marcos, TX
Coronavirus
Hays County, TX
Government
San Marcos, TX
Government
San Marcos, TX
Health
City
Kyle, TX
Hays County, TX
Coronavirus
City
Wimberley, TX
City
Woodcreek, TX
City
Creedmoor, TX
City
Austin, TX
County
Hays County, TX
City
Mountain City, TX
City
Buda, TX
Hays County, TX
Health
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
City
Maxwell, TX
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Race#Family Medicine#Old Age#Icu#Springs#Niederwald#Uhland#Bear Creek#Non Hispanic#Black#Asian#American#Indian#Texans#Dshs#Texas State University#Smcisd

Comments / 0

Community Policy